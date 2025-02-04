Concord Wealth Partners Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
V opened at $345.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $644.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
