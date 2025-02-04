Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $206.22 and traded as high as $230.09. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $229.10, with a volume of 3,729,995 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.22.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

