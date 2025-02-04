Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $12.64. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 179,654 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.6096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s previous dividend of $0.38. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s dividend payout ratio is -44.70%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

