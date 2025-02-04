Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after buying an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,105,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,900,000 after buying an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,592,000 after acquiring an additional 203,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price target on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

