Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.12 ($6.31) and traded as high as €6.34 ($6.54). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.27 ($6.46), with a volume of 2,945,625 shares.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.18 and a 200 day moving average of €6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
