Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

