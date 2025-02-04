Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,358.11 ($54.22) and traded as high as GBX 4,534 ($56.41). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,520 ($56.23), with a volume of 247,884 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,370 ($54.37) to GBX 4,420 ($54.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($63.45) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,567.50 ($56.82).

Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,378.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,358.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 96.50 ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 earnings per share for the current year.

Diploma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,627.91%.

Insider Activity at Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.43), for a total value of £1,215,375.84 ($1,512,037.62). Also, insider Jennifer Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,250 ($52.87) per share, with a total value of £42,500 ($52,873.85). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

