Dohj LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on XOM. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

