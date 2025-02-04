Dohj LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dohj LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

