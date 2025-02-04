Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $3,175,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Dover by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOV opened at $202.49 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.