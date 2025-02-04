Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average of $299.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

