Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stake Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Eagle Point Credit worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 76,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 48,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

ECC opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

