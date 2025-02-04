easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.