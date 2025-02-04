Elios Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,377 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,780,297 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,142,677,000 after purchasing an additional 623,165 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 192,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.