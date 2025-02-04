Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,877.0 days.
Elkem ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
About Elkem ASA
