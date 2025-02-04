Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,877.0 days.

Elkem ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

About Elkem ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.