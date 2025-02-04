Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.37.
About Endeavour Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.