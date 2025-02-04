Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,826,500 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

