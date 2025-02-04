Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in January

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 192.0 days.
Entain Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Entain has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.03.
Entain Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.