Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. Envela shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 62,882 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Envela from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Envela Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $173.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Envela had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envela Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Envela by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Envela by 11.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

