Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. Esprit shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 69,319 shares traded.

Esprit Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

