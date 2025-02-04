Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $15.55 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

