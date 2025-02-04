Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 230.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

