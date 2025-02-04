Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $36.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. The trade was a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Exelixis by 28.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

