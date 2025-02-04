Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 592,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.3 days.

Extendicare Trading Down 3.6 %

EXETF opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.0279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

