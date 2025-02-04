Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

