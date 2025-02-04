Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. The company has a market cap of $470.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

