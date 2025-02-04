Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 44,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

