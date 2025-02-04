Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $208,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $217.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

