FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $283.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $365.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

