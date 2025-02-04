Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,189.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
