Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in January

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,900 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,189.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

