Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Cut by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.5 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

