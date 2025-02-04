Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $9.10. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 276,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 108.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

