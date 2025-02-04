Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.0 days.

Fluidra Stock Performance

Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

