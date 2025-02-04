Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.0 days.
Fluidra Stock Performance
Shares of FLUIF stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.
About Fluidra
