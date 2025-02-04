Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 110,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,542,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,175,000 after buying an additional 89,066 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $172.62 and a 12 month high of $270.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

