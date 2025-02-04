Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,409,395 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,965,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,891,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 529,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,310,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,348,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,187 shares during the period. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,767.8% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,933,126 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $595,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $410,494,000 after acquiring an additional 127,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

