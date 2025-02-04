FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 59,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

