Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in January

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,798,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 6,343,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSHUF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

