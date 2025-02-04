Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE IT opened at $548.26 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $559.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.75.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

