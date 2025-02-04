Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. M Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Tesla by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $383.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.22 and its 200 day moving average is $299.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.