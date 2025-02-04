Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GROUF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

