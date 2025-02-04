Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,522 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,529 shares of company stock worth $22,453,483 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

