Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDE opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $32.78.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

