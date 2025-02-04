Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $126.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $133.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $127,968.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,904.36. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,542 shares of company stock valued at $941,913 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

