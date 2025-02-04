Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,717,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

