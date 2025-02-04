Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 383,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,953.50. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

