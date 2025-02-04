Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FOUR opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

