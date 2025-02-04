Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after buying an additional 1,002,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after buying an additional 793,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 482,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

