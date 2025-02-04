Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 72 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $455.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

