Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Xylem Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.