Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on XYL. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.
Xylem Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.02 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.
Xylem Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
