Heck Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 110.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $600.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

