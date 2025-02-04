Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $3,935,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.32 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

